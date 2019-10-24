Selena Gomez's new single about Justin Bieber reportedly makes an enemy out of Hailey Baldwin

Sophie Muller

Sophie MullerAs the world continues to dissect Selena Gomez's new breakup anthem "Lose You To Love Me," which fans believe is all about her ex Justin Bieber -- Selenators are now dissecting a possible reaction from Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Minutes after Selena's song went live on Wednesday, Hailey posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of Summer Walker's song "I'll Kill You." Fans claimed the song, which is about defending one's man, is the model way of throwing shade at Gomez.

Baldwin immediately denied the rumors, claiming her Instagram Story has nothing to do with Gomez. The model later reacted to Just Jared's Instagram post about the reported feud by writing "please stop with this nonsense...there is no "response". this is complete BS."

She later deleted the comment, but not before the publication took a screenshot and added the verbatim to their caption.

RadarOnline reports that Hailey is concerned "Lose You to Love Me" will cause her husband to go into another depressive spiral.

“He’s had his share of struggles and mental health issues, and despite being in a much stronger place, he is also fragile and sensitive," an insider tells Radar. The insider added that Baldwin worries the song will make Justin “start thinking about his past” and “bring him back to a dark place.”

Bieber has yet to comment on Selena's new song.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.