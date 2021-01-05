Selena Gomez's new Rare Beauty collection "Stay Vulnerable" launches Thursday

Called “Stay Vulnerable” — after a lyric in her song “Vulnerable” — the new collection includes Glossy Lip Balm, Liquid Eyeshadow and Melting Blush in five shades.

“I’ve been wearing this for a while now and can’t wait for you to finally try it,” Selena writes on Instagram.

Selena tells Vogue that for the upcoming ad campaign, “I wanted to do my own makeup for the shoot. I wanted to capture the soft, flushed look we get when we feel the most vulnerable and I wanted the images to capture that essence.”

“Embracing my vulnerability has been a journey — it’s something that I view as a strength now,” she adds. “It takes courage to share your heart and I think that should be celebrated.”

“Being vulnerable is important to everything I create because it ensures I’m sharing my authentic self and staying true to my vision,” adds the star.



The collection officially launches at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday at Sephora and RareBeauty.com.

I’m excited to share my NEW @RareBeauty Stay Vulnerable Collection with you! Available 1/7 at 9PM PT only at @sephora. #StayVulnerable pic.twitter.com/KLULdsRsfT — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 5, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.