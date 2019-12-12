Selena Gomez's new album is called 'RARE'; track listing revealed

The album, due January 10, is called RARE and is now available for pre-order at digital retailers.

The standard version of the album has 13 tracks, two of which include guest stars: "Crowded Room" features rapper 6LACK, while "A Sweeter Place" features Kid Cudi. A one-minute album teaser video features snippets of the title track, as well as "A Sweeter Place" and a song titled "Cut You Off"

A deluxe edition of RARE, only available at Target, will also include many of the singles Selena has released over the past few years: the Marshmello collab “Wolves,” “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” the Kygo collab “It Ain’t Me,” and “Fetish,” featuring Gucci Mane.

In addition to the deluxe edition of the album, RARE will also be available as a box set with custom photos, as a limited-edition autographed CD, and on vinyl in multiple colors. Visit Selena's online store to see all the choices.

On Instagram, Selena wrote, "It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart."

RARE also features Selena's first number-one hit, "Lose You to Love Me," as well as the single "Look at Her Now."



Here's the RARE track listing:

"Rare"

"Dance Again"

"Look at Her Now"

"Lose You to Love Me"

"Ring"

"Vulnerable"

"People You Know"

"Let Me Get Me"

"Crowded Room" ft. 6LACK

"Kinda Crazy"

"Fun"

"Cut You Off"

"A Sweeter Place" ft. Kid Cudi

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.