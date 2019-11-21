Selena Gomez's new album dropping January 10

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsSelena Gomez has revealed her new album’s release date.

Her latest collection of songs, featuring “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” will be out January 10 and is available for pre-order now.

“This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” Selena wrote on Instagram. “Title, art and track list coming soon.”

The album, which she’s for now dubbed SG2, follows 2015’s Revival.

Selena is set to perform her new music this Sunday at the American Music Awards.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.