Selena Gomez's kidney donor says 'Saved by the Bell' reboot's Selena jokes also undermined organ donors

The Saved by the Bell reboot found itself in hot water over the weekend for seemingly mocking Selena Gomez‘s kidney transplant — something the singer claims saved her life. And even though those responsible have now apologized, Selena’s kidney donor is now speaking out.

Selena’s friend and donor, grown-ish star Francia Raisa, has commented on an unintended side effect of the show making fun of Selena’s operation.

As previously reported, the show featured an exchange between two characters who insisted that either Justin Bieber‘s mother or Demi Lovato donated their kidney to Selena. There’s also a scene that shows the words “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” spray-painted on a wall.

The grown-ish star responded to a report of NBC and Peacock’s apology over the offensive scene, noting on Saturday that, while she appreciated the gesture, “let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall.”

“As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone,” the actress continued in a follow-up tweet. “You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!”

Selena revealed in 2017 that Francia “gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”

Selena, who is battling lupus, an autoimmune disease, added she was in kidney failure at the time.

As previously reported, following the backlash, Peacock, NBCUniversal and those behind the Saved by the Bell reboot apologized in a joint statement and said they’d be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.

