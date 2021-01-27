Music News

Selena Gomez's first Spanish EP is due March 12

M_SelenaGomezDeUnaVez_012021-1
Interscope Records/UMG

To follow up her two Spanish-language singles, Selena Gomez is dropping an entire EP.

REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT,” she wrote on her socials.  The title is, of course, Spanish for “revelation.”

Selena also posted what appears to be the cover artwork, showing her wearing a strapless red dress with poofs around the hips, and rocking a super-long braid with a red ribbon embedded in it.

From the EP, Selena has so far released the song “De Una Vez,” which is currently number four on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.  On Friday, she’ll release a second single, “Baila Conmigo.”


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.