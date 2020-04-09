Selena Gomez's deluxe version of 'Rare' is here

Interscope RecordsNot content to wait for New Music Friday, Selena Gomez has dropped the deluxe edition of her number-one album Rare, featuring three new tracks and the fan favorite, "Feel Me."

Each new song -- "She," "Boyfriend" and "Souvenir" -- also has a lyric video to go along with it.

Selena also has new "Boyfriend" merchandise in her official online store, and as previously reported, a dollar from every item purchased will benefit PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. PLUS1 works with a variety of charities, including Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Trans Lifeline, Partners in Health and Sweet Relief.

Previously, Selena announced that her “Dance Again” would benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Fans are speculating that "Souvenir" -- about a guy who's "taking my breath, a souvenir you can keep" -- is about Selena's ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

"She" is similar to "Look at Her Now": Selena sings about herself in the third person: "She was a girl with good intentions/Yeah, she made some bad decisions/And she learned a couple lessons." There's speculation that "She" is about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

As for "Boyfriend," Selena herself wrote on Instagram that it's a "lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.