Selena Gomez will soon be quarantining in Tom Petty's former LA mansion

ABC/Image Group LAStaying at home just got a little sweeter for Selena Gomez.

According to E! News, the singer has upgraded her digs, dishing out $4.9 million for an Encino, California mansion previously owned by the late rocker Tom Petty.

The airy, 11,000-square-foot home was custom built by Petty and his first wife, Jane Benyo, in 1989 and had been recently renovated with modern touches. The house boasts six bedrooms and 10 baths, as well an in-home recording booth, a gym, a massage room and wine cellar.

Selena purchased her previous Studio City home for $2.25 million in 2017. This new property is nearly 7,000 square feet bigger than her old place and has a lot more amenities.

On Thursday, Selena dropped the deluxe version of her album Rare, featuring three new songs: “Boyfriend,” “She,” and “Souvenir.” She debuted the music video for "Boyfriend" on Friday.

