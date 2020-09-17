Selena Gomez will co-star in and executive-produce 'Hotel Transylvania 4'

Selena Gomez has gotten a promotion for her next film.

Variety reports that the singer and actress will return for the fourth installment of the animated franchise Hotel Transylvania, but in addition to voicing Dracula’s daughter Mavis, she’ll also serve as executive producer on the project.

The first three films and a spinoff series feature Adam Sandler voicing Dracula, who owns a hotel for monsters. The properties have earned over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Hotel Transylvania is scheduled to arrive August 6, 2021.

Lately, Selena’s been doing more producing than acting, serving in that role for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, the docuseries Living Undocumented and the movies The Broken Hearts Gallery and This Is the Year. The latter film was directed by Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie.

The Rare Beauty mogul will next produce and star in Only Murderers in the Building, a Hulu movie with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

By Andrea Dresdale

