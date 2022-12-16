Selena Gomez wants Meryl Streep to guest star on ﻿’Only Murders in the Building’

Courtesy of Hulu

Selena Gomez is looking ahead to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building and revealed she is hoping to convince Meryl Streep to make a cameo.

Celebrity cameos are nothing new to the show, with stars like Paul Rudd, Sting, Amy Schumer and Tina Fey previously joining the show for some ultra memorable scenes.

When Vogue asked who she hopes joins the cast next season, said Selena, “I would reach for the biggest of all … probably Meryl, or someone really amazing like that.”

Selena stars as Mabel in Hulu’s whodunnit comedy, which scored her an Emmy nod and her first Golden Globe nomination.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena recalled chatting with Madonna at Britney Spears‘ wedding. She revealed the pop icon asked her about her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Selena said Madonna had asked about director Alek Keshishian, who worked with Madge on her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare. The pop icon also asked Selena “how the process was going” on her Apple TV+ offering. She added Madonna was very sweet and kind during their encounter.

Selena also teased her forthcoming new music with the outlet. “It’s gonna be really fun,” she described and added, “It’s gonna be really powerful, uplifting and kinda direct, which is exactly how I am.”

And since it’s the holidays, Selena revealed one of her favorite Christmas songs is “Santa Baby.” Fans are hoping she releases a cover sometime soon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.