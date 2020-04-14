Selena Gomez wants her new beauty line to make people "feel safe"

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ImagesSelena Gomez hasn't announced exactly when she'll launch her new makeup line, Rare Beauty -- it's supposed to be sometime this summer -- but the one thing she can tell us that it'll be "clean and easy," as well as inclusive.

Speaking to Amy Schumer for an Interview magazine cover story, Selena says of the line, "I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great. It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful."

"People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure," Selena continues. "I use real people in the campaigns. I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. It’s all very clean and easy. I wanted people to feel safe."

When Schumer asks Selena to "make a mascara that doesn’t clump," Selena says, "Yes, I’ll be sure to."

While we wait for the line to launch, you can get a preview by watching Selena's new video for "Boyfriend" -- she's wearing Rare Beauty in the clip.

In addition to promoting her album Rare and launching her beauty line, Selena says she plans to get involved in this November's presidential election.

"I’m encouraging as many people as possible to vote. It’s something that me and my friends talk about constantly," she says. "I’ll be fully on the ground pressuring people to vote."

