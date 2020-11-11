Selena Gomez to star as pioneering Peruvian mountaineer in new biopic

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is reaching new heights with a major new movie role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer is set to star in a biopic about inspirational Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado.

The film, In the Shadow of the Mountain, is based on the upcoming memoir by Vásquez-Lavado of the same name. It follows her journey to become the first Peruvian woman to summit Mt. Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to reach the peak of the highest mountain on each continent.

Vásquez-Lavado, who was a victim of childhood assault, later became an advocate for survivors using the healing powers of mountaineering. She organized treks to Mt. Everest’s base camp for other female survivors.

In addition to starring, Selena will also be producing In the Shadow of the Mountain through her July Moon Productions.

The In the Shadow of the Mountain memoir is scheduled to publish in winter 2022. No word on when filming gets underway.

By Andrea Tuccillo

