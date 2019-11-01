Selena Gomez to perform new music at AMAs

dick clark productions

Selena Gomez is returning to the American Music Awards stage this year to perform her new music.

Last week, the singer released the tracks “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Though it hasn’t been announced which of her new songs will be making its television debut, it’s likely to be either one of those -- or both.

Selena last performed at the AMAs in 2017, when she sang her hit with Marshmello, “Wolves.”

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Selena’s bestie Taylor Swift will be receiving the Artist of the Decade award at the event. Post Malone leads the nominees this year.

