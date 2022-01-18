Selena Gomez to judge this year’s Doodle for Google contes

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Coach

Aspiring artists hoping to make a big impression in this year’s Doodle for Google student art contest will be judged by none other than Selena Gomez. The 29-year-old singer announced Tuesday that she’ll help pick this year’s winner.

Selena said she is excited to serve as a judge because of the theme that Google selected for 2022. She wrote, “This year’s prompt, ‘I care for myself by…’ is especially meaningful to me. I can’t wait to learn how students across the country are approaching mental health and self-care.”

Google is a contributor of her mental health educational platform, Rare Impact Fund.

Selena also shared a video to accompany her big reveal in which she talks about what Google’s new prompt means to her. “Ive been on a journey learning the best ways to take care of myself. I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face the pressures of the world alone, especially at a young age,” the Grammy nominee remarked. “I love to channel my journey into my art and I can’t wait to see how students do the same.”

The annual Doodle for Google contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and the winner’s prompt will be featured on Google’s home page. The contest is now open and entries can either be submitted online or through the mail. The deadline to enter is March 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

