Selena Gomez to be honored by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in October

Sophie Muller

Selena Gomez is receiving a special honor at the 33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards next month.

The singer, actress and newly minted beauty mogul will receive the Arts Award during the ceremony, which will air on PBS October 6. Other honorees include Vision Award recipient Bad Bunny, Jessica Alba, who’ll be getting the Business Award, and America’s essential farmworkers, who’ll receive the Heroes Award.

In a statement, Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation said the organization is “thrilled to recognize Selena Gomez with the Arts Award for her impact on American and global culture through her music, movies but also for her courage as an advocate for mental health.”

He added, “There’s power in vulnerability and Selena has made it okay to talk about difficult issues we all deal with, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Selena is a role model for so many for so many reasons. We are proud to highlight her inspiring story through the Hispanic Heritage Awards.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.