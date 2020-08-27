Selena Gomez teases upcoming "Ice Cream" music video with BLACKPINK

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours to go before fans can hear Selena Gomez‘s highly anticipated collaboration with Korean pop sensation BLACKPINK. Their single “Ice Cream” drops this Friday at the stroke of midnight.

That’s not all the ladies have up their sleeves. As it turns out, accompanying the definite earworm will be a bright and colorful music video that encapsulates everything summer fun.

Gomez shared a snippet to her Instagram on Wednesday.

The video shows the K-pop girl group enjoying a bright and sunny summer day sticking their heads through a photo cutout of four ice cream cones as Gomez — gussied up in a nautical number complete with a sailor’s hat, gloves and bikini — drives around a massive pink ice cream truck.

Fans also were given an exclusive listen of the single’s opening beats before Gomez lets out a sultry, “Ice Cream.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer also had a perfect caption for the summery teaser, which she posted Wednesday, simply calling it a “Special delivery” before confirming that both the song and music video will drop right at midnight this Friday.

That’s not the only “Ice Cream” fans will experience very soon, Gomez also teamed up with the acclaimed New York City-based restaurant Serendipity for a celebratory new ice cream flavor called Cookies and Cream Remix.

And, yes, the ice cream color is pink in honor of BLACKPINK.

That, too, will be available on August 28 — but in supermarkets.

By Megan Stone

