Selena Gomez teases new album: “I am actually working on it right now”

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez is hard at work on her fourth studio album now that she’s completed the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

The “Wolves” singer caught up with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of the Hulu dramedy and confirmed that new music is on the way.

“I am actually working on it right now,” Selena said of her forthcoming album. “It’s just been a little hectic with this, but I am in the studio. I’m excited.”

This new effort will follow the release of her 2021 Spanish language EP, Revelación. The Grammy nominee didn’t tease a title or release date for her forthcoming album.

Although Selena is preoccupied with her music, she also voiced her concern over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that guaranteed a woman’s federal right to have an abortion.

In a separate red carpet interview with Variety, the singer called upon her fanbase to mobilize at the polls.

“It’s about voting,” she explained. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting.”

Continued Selena, “I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

She also directed fans to her social media accounts for resources on how to help.

