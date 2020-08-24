Selena Gomez teases BLACKPINK collab "Ice Cream" — and creates new ice cream flavor

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the new Selena Gomez/BLACKPINK collab, “Ice Cream”!

After announcing the song’s scrumptious title last week, Selena joined the K-pop girl group for a teaser video over the weekend, featuring a snippet of their video chat.

“We’re really glad that you’re on it because we’ve been a big fan of you for a long time,” BLACKPINK’s Rosé tells Selena in the video.

“I’m so stoked,” Selena replies. “I’ve been a fan of you guys so this is a big, big dream for me.”

In honor of the song’s August 28 release, Selena also has another sweet collab in the works. She’s teamed up with famed New York City dessert shop Serendipity to create a new ice cream flavor called Cookies and Cream Remix.

“I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team,” Selena writes on Instagram. “In honor of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial , I created Cookies and Cream Remix… made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls!”

The new flavor will be available beginning August 28 in supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the country and online at SerendipityBrands.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.