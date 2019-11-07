Selena Gomez teaming up with Michelle Obama for When We All Vote

Image Group LA/ABC

Selena Gomez is joining Michelle Obama's 'voting squad.'

The singer has signed on as a co-chair for the nonpartisan national organization, When We All Vote, which aims to help increase voter turnout. She joins other newly announced co-chairs Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, late night host Liza Koshy, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

The former first lady is already a When We All Vote co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.

In a video campaign for the organization, the co-chairs encourage everyone to make sure they're registered to vote in the 2020 elections and to help spread the word.

