Selena Gomez: Taylor cried over my new song because it marked end of "abuse" and "horrible things"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASelena Gomez's new songs "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" are widely considered to be about her relationship with Justin Bieber. While Selena hasn't come out and confirmed it, she has said that whatever relationship she was in that inspired the songs, it was pretty terrible. In fact, her BFF Taylor Swift was so happy she was no longer in that relationship that she cried.

Speaking to the U.K.'s KISS FM radio, Selena said she'd never forget when she played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" for Taylor and her family, with whom she's been close for 10 years.

"Her and her mom just started crying, like, just tears and tears and it was like -- it's going to make me cry thinking about it," Selena told the on-air hosts. "Because it wasn't just about how great the song was -- which is a lot, coming from her -- it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately."

"They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos," she revealed. "It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way...it was very sweet. It was like an older sister and an aunt."

Both "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" appear on Selena's new album Rare, which is coming out January 10.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.