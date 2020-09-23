Selena Gomez talks about the end of 'Rare,' regaining control and the part of her that's "over"

Interscope Records

Selena Gomez‘s Rare era is evidently over…thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Selena says that “Boyfriend,” which came out in early April, is the last song that’ll ever be released from the record — and she wasn’t even happy about putting it out in the first place.

Speaking about Rare, Selena tells Rolling Stone, “When the album came out [in January], I got to celebrate it and enjoy it. [Afterward] I was really sad for everyone…we decided to finish the album [cycle], wrap it up, because we weren’t going to be able to do anything for the rest of the year.”

“I released ‘Boyfriend’ — it was technically the last single,” she continues. “But what was going on was far more important than anything anyone would have said or done. To be honest, I couldn’t enjoy it when ‘Boyfriend’ came out. I am very proud of the song, but I didn’t enjoy the feeling.”

Still, Selena is happy for the Rare experience.

“I think that becoming more involved than I ever have been [in the making of the album] helped me gain confidence and empowered me completely,” she explains. “I took control over what I was going to say, what I was going to do.”

For example, she reveals, “It was my idea to release ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look at Her Now’ [back-to-back].” Even though her team wasn’t happy about the decision, she insisted.

“I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed. I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt,” she notes.

“I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over.”

