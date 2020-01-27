Selena Gomez supports Demi Lovato after comeback Grammys performance

Monty Brinton/CBS

Monty Brinton/CBSSelena Gomez is supporting her old pal Demi Lovato after Demi’s emotional comeback performance at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Selena, who co-starred with Demi on Barney & Friends when they were kids, shared a message for Demi on her Instagram Story.

"I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was,” she wrote underneath a photo of Demi on the Grammys stage.

“Demi I’m so happy for you,” she continued. “Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Sam Smith and Pink also showed their support for Demi. Sam wrote on his Instagram Story, "DEMI LOVATO. I am in tears. That is singing. That is heart and that is truth."

Pink tweeted, "Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down. I’m so glad you’re here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart. Thank you."

Demi performed her new song, “Anyone,” which she recorded just four days before her near fatal overdose in 2018. She got choked up at the start of the Grammy's performance and had to start over, but ultimately nailed the powerful ballad and received a standing ovation.

"My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me," Demi wrote on Instagram after the performance. "Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."

