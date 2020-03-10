Selena Gomez spills about her love life and meaning behind "Rare"

ABC/Image Group LA

Selena Gomez opened up about her love life in an intimate interview with Genius as she broke down the meaning behind her song "Rare," which her recent album was named after.

While speaking her lyrics out loud, the 27-year-old explained the thought process behind every sentence in her song. She also candidly spoke about how her relationship with fans have changed over the years.

"I used to be extremely personal, one-on-one," explained the "Lose You to Love Me" singer. "But the truth is I have to take care of myself and take care of my mind."

Despite scaling back on being openly vulnerable and emotionally intimate with fans, the singer finds a way to connect through her songs.

And, with the case of "Rare," the song is loaded with emotionally charged bombs.

Speaking out the first verse, which starts with, "Baby, you've been so distant from me lately/ And lately don't even want to call you 'baby,'" Selena reveals its about coming from a "point of exhaustion" where the "relationship has run its course."

When it comes to the chorus -- in which she asks "why don't you recognize I'm so rare?" -- Gomez reveals it's coming from a place of self-esteem and confidence, "which is a constant struggle for me."

Adding, "What I think is so important about this chorus is that it's acknowledging" that she's not perfect "but I do know that I'm special."

As for the lyric "I'm not going to beg for you/ I'm not gonna let you make me cry" is about how some people purposefully put down a romantic partner to "keep that person down" so they never realize they're strong enough to leave.

Gomez says that lyric is her acknowledging she can walk away because "there's a someone for everybody."

