Selena Gomez spends Christmas signing thousands of copies of 'RARE'

Selena Gomez gave us a RARE glimpse into how she spent her Christmas.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram Thursday showing herself surrounded by signed copies of her upcoming album, RARE. She spent the holidays autographing thousands of them.

“Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones!!” Selena wrote. “4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th.”

She also shared a few photos of her posing outside with snowy trees and mountains in the background.

RARE will feature 13 tracks including Selena's first number-one hit, "Lose You to Love Me," as well as the single "Look at Her Now."

"It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart,” Selena previously wrote on Instagram.

