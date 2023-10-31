Selena Gomez speaks out about “violence and terror” amid social media break

Christopher Polk/NBC

Selena Gomez is speaking out amid her recent social media absence.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she wrote in an Instagram Story late Monday, October 30. “We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick,” the Only Murders in the Building star continued. “I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Selena’s statement appears to reference the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, where thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have lost their lives since early October.

The posts comes after fans had noticed her absence on social media, with her last post dating back to October 7, in which she promoted a partnership between her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and Sephora to support the Rare Impact Fund — a charitable organization dedicated to expanding mental health services for young people.

This marks her second social media break this year, as she had previously taken a brief hiatus in February.

