Selena Gomez speaks on her past relationships: "Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy"

Courtesy Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez is looking forward to a bright future with her newly launched makeup line Rare Beauty, but she took the opportunity to look back at her past during a chat with beauty vlogger Nikkie Tutorials on Sunday.

As the two appeared side-by-side Zoom style, applying a full face of makeup, the topic of dating during COVID-19 inevitably came up.

“It’s hard [to find a boyfriend] in quarantine,” Selena complained, after joking that she’ll never get married because the pandemic has put the ice on any and all dating.

Of course, Nikkie took exception to her guest’s line of thinking and said in a fake Southern drawl, “Listen, if I can find a man, anyone can find a man.”

Selena then quickly noted that her comments were “not an invitation” to wannabe suitors — and also said people shouldn’t take the title of her song “I Want a Boyfriend” seriously.

elena then admitted with a laugh that “boys are a lot of work” before revealing, “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” and then added, “I don’t care.”

Beyond talking about romance, the two also found common ground over how they view makeup as an escape from reality.

“Makeup is literally therapy to me,” Nikkie confessed while tapping on concealer. “It’s gotten me through one of my darkest days of my life.”

Last month, the YouTube star and her boyfriend were robbed at gunpoint in their own home.

Selena’s new makeup line, Rare Beauty, can be purchased now exclusively at Sephora and on the Rare Beauty website.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.