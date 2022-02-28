Selena Gomez slips, then ditches heels, goes barefoot at SAG Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, Selena Gomez did what we’re sure many a female star has wanted to do over the years: walked up to the podium barefoot.

On the red carpet, Selena wore black heels, but then tripped and fell to her knees, in full view of the press. She then took off both shoes and walked off the carpet barefoot. Later, when she came on stage to present the award by Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, she was still barefoot.

Of course, the Only Murders in the Building star still looked fabulous, wearing a black Oscar de la Renta gown and a Bulgari diamond necklace worth $1 million.

The SAG Awards also saw Lady Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star/director Bradley Cooper reuniting: They hugged each other when they saw each other at the event, where both were nominees. Unfortunately, both went home empty-handed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.