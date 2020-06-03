Selena Gomez shuts down her website in support of Black Lives Matter

Disney Channel/Paul Hebert

Disney Channel/Paul HebertSocial media went dark on Tuesday in support of the protests demanding change in the wake of George Floyd's death, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. A video of Floyd's arrest shows a white police officer kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes. An autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family concluded that he died of asphyxia.

The event has sparked massive nationwide protests and demonstrations against police brutality.

In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, people and celebrities alike participated in Blackout Tuesday, in which they darkened their social media profiles in support of the black community.

Selena Gomez not only left her social media pages untouched on Tuesday, she also took down her website in solidarity.

"It’s my hope today you are taking the time to do some introspective thinking about how we can all come together and listen to one another with an open heart and mind," greeted fans who visited Gomez's online store.

Any other links on the website, such as the contact page or FAQ, redirected visitors to the main page.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer also rallied for change in the website's message, adding, "The country is long overdue for meaningful changes to our broken society. Black lives matter."

She also directed fans to follow the Black Lives Matter, NAACP, Color of Change, and When We All Vote social accounts.

In a prior Instagram post, Gomez expressed over the weekend, "Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues" while urging fans to take action.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.