Selena Gomez shuts down dating rumors

Sophie Muller

Despite rumors to the contrary, Selena Gomez insists she's very much single.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer sparked dating rumors when she was spotted Tuesday in New York City grabbing dinner with fashion executive Samuel Krost, according to the Daily Mail. The two reportedly dated for a few months back in 2015.

However, Selena took to Instagram on Wednesday to put those rumors to rest.

"I'm not dating anyone," she wrote on her Instagram stories, according to E! Online. "I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine," she added.

Selena was reportedly in New York to promote her current single as well as her surprise new track, "Look at Her Now."

