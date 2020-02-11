Selena Gomez shows off her rarely seen natural curls while promoting new makeup line

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASelena Gomez shocked fans late Monday after quietly posting a series of photos to Instagram that showed off her naturally curly hair.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer's tresses fall upon her shoulders in perfect spirals as she models a first look of her new makeup line, which shares the same name as her latest studio album Rare.

The photo compilation also reveals that her new beauty line will have a metallic selection.

In each photo, Gomez shows off a new angle which accentuates the contouring in one photo, the metallic coral lipstick in another, and finally the gold and bronze eye shadow in the last.

While the conversation in the comments' section does touch upon the highly anticipated makeup line, most fans can't get over the 27-year-old's curls -- which she is rarely photographed with.

While she mostly wears her hair straight or with beach-like waves these days, her throwback photos confirm that her hair was on the more unruly side when she was little.

Gomez's Rare Beauty is not out yet. It will be sold exclusively at Sephora starting summer 2020.

Said Gomez upon announcing her new line last week, "I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness."

Added the Dolittle actress, "Rare Beauty is not about how others see you. It's about how you see yourself."

