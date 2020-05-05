Selena Gomez serving up a new cooking show on HBO Max

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALike so many of us, Selena Gomez has been working to improve her culinary skills while in quarantine. The difference is, she’ll be doing it on camera for everyone to see.

The singer is bringing a brand-new cooking series to HBO Max, where she’ll connect with a different master chef in each episode as she attempts to learn how to become a better at-home cook.



"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef," Selena, who’s also an executive producer on the program, says in a statement.

"I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” she adds.

Each installment of the 10-episode series will also spotlight a food-related charity.

HBO Max launches May 27. Selena’s yet-to-be-titled cooking show is set to premiere this summer.

