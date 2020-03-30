Selena Gomez serenades fans with an acoustic cover of a gospel song

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIn an effort to help inspire emotionally drained fans who are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Selena Gomez treated everyone on Saturday to a rare acoustic performance of Kari Jobe's "The Blessing."

Sitting by a piano being played by her friends Anna Golden and Liz Golden, fans were also quick to notice a new light-up sign displayed prominently in the background, which read "I needed to lose you to find me" -- a nod to her recent single "Lose You to Love Me."

Captioned Gomez, "May His presence be upon you, a thousand generations and your family and your children and their children and their children... He is for you."

The three minute video featured Anna, Liz, and Selena harmonizing together as they took turns singing portions of "The Blessing."

At the end of the video, the person recording joked, "I forgot to press record," which caused everyone's expression to fall in disbelief, before the prankster amended, "I'm just kidding" -- causing Selena to chuckle out loud.

Fans were quick to express their appreciation for the unexpected performance and praise the gentle acoustic cover, saying it gave them a much-needed emotional boost.

Bachelor star Madison Prewett even chimed in, calling the performance "so special" and added "It definitely blessed me. I love y'all."

