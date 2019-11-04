Selena Gomez scores first-ever 'Billboard' Hot 100 #1 hit with "Lose You to Love Me"

Sophie MullerSelena Gomez fans sure were hungry for new music from the star: Her single "Lose You to Love Me" has become her first-ever song to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Considering how many years she's been in the industry, it's hard to believe that Selena's never topped the chart before, but "Lose You to Love Me" and its accompanying video made a huge splash when it was released a few weeks ago.

On Instagram, Selena writes, "My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life."

She adds, "I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was a part of this moment that I’ll never forget!"

And there's more good news for Selena: The follow-up song "Look at Her Now," which she released 24 hours after "Lose You to Love Me," has debuted at #27 on the Hot 100.

Overall, "Lose You to Love Me" is Selena's 28th song to chart on the Hot 100; seven of them have gone top ten. Before this new song, the highest she'd ever gotten on the chart was number five, with both "Same Old Love" and "Good For You."

As previously reported, Selena will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24 on ABC. It'll be her first live TV performance in two years.

