Selena Gomez says we'll get more of her "accidentally setting things on fire" later this month

Selena + Chef is coming back for a second helping.

, Selena Gomez has announced that season two of her cooking show — which pairs her with a different famous chef in every episode — will return for its second season later this month.

“Hey guys, Happy New Years! I’m excited to announce that Selena + Chef season two premieres January 21 on HBO Max,” says Selena. “Season two is bringing so much more to the table: Amazing chefs who I had a blast filming with, delicious new recipes and more of me accidentally setting things on fire.”

“I hope you guys watch the premiere… and come cook up great some stuff with me,” she adds. “I love you guys, you’re all the best and I’ll see you in my kitchen!”

The first season of Selena + Chef featured Selena preparing dishes cheese soufflé, fried chicken, ramen and chocolate chip cookies with chefs like Roy Choi, Angelo Sosa and Ludo Lefebvre. In one episode, Selena even FaceTimed her BFF and noted home cook Taylor Swift to show off her newfound culinary skills.

Selena + Chef Season 2 will be on @HBOmax January 21! pic.twitter.com/wNSEEGJhSa — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 6, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.