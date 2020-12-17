Selena Gomez says she has "a whole little vessel of good things coming"

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Selena Gomez had a very busy and successful year, and according to her, there’s even more to come in the near future.

Speaking to Billboard, Selena says she has “a whole little vessel of good things coming” — including the possibility of a Spanish-language project. But it’ll be hard to follow all the things she did this year, including scoring a hit album, launching her Rare Beauty brand, collaborating with the K-pop group BLACKPINK and filming several TV projects.

Early this year, Selena’s album Rare, which featured the number-one hit “Lose You to Love Me,” debuted at number-one on the album chart.

“There’s this bittersweet feeling, of course,” says Selena. “I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it.”

“It’s nice to know that Rare became what it became for me,” she adds. “And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I’ve released so far. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna challenge myself for the next.”

On the acting side of things, Selena’s currently filming the Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, but she has a number of projects lined up, including a voice role — and an executive producer credit — on Hotel Transylvania 4, and starring roles and producer credits in the upcoming films In the Shadow of the Mountain and Dollhouse.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.