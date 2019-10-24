Selena Gomez says new song "Lose You to Love Me" is "something that I needed to do for myself"

Sophie MullerAmid mass speculation about her new song "Lose You to Love Me," Selena Gomez sat down with Radio Disney to discuss the inspiration behind the track.

In a clip from the interview, excerpted by E! Online, Selena reveals that she wrote "Lose Me to Love You" over a year ago and it's "obviously a very emotional song for me."

"But it's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now," she adds. "And me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been."

The singer and actress adds that she hopes people all over the world can "feel supported" by the song.

"That's a feeling everyone's felt," she explains. "That was something that I needed to do for myself regardless of what was [going to] come after."

Of course, many people believe that "Lose You to Love Me" was specifically inspired by Selena's split with Justin Bieber and his quick rebound relationship with Hailey Baldwin, to whom he's now married.

When Selena released the song, she said in a statement, "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album...I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

This morning, Selena released yet another new track, "Look at Her Now."

In other Selena news, her record company surprised her with a slew of gold and platinum plaques for the one-off singles she's released while we've all been waiting for a new album, including "Wolves," "Bad Liar," "Fetish" and "Back to You."

