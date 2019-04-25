Selena Gomez says her new album has no special guests: "I just wanted it to be…all me"

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for CoachellaAs Coach's global ambassador, it's no surprise Selena Gomez is the first guest on the fashion brand's new podcast, Dream It Real, which is about "young people transforming the world one dream at a time." The episode's live now, and in it, Selena reveals a bit about her long-awaited new album.

After talking about "Taki Taki," her hit single with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna, Selena is asked if she has any future collaborations lined up. "There's always possibility for that, but actually, working on this new record, I just wanted it to be me. All me," she reveals.

While Selena has done many collaborations in the past, with everyone from A$AP Rocky and Kygo to Marshmello and Charlie Puth, she says the album -- which still doesn't have a title or release date -- is too personal a project to bring other artists in.

"Every song is a story I’ve experienced," she tells the podcast. "To that point, I think there’s no one who’s going to tell my story better than myself. So I just really wanted to kind of just live with my story a bit and create it into something that means a lot to me."

And after a rough year that saw her struggle with health problems and related issues, Selena says her goals for the immediate future are simple.

"I wanna explore the world 'cause I've been everywhere but I've seen absolutely nothing," she shares. She also plans to "continue to work on myself and my album." And part of working on herself involves her new favorite word, "intention."

As she notes, "I want everything in my life to have meaning...I want to be intentional, with my friends, with people. Like, appreciating the conversations that I'm in and appreciating people around me."

