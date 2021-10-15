Selena Gomez says getting off social media “really saved my life”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In 2019, Selena Gomez revealed that she’d deleted social media apps off her phone. Now, three years later, she’s never put them back on — and the star says that drastic move was a lifesaver for her.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Selena says, “I do all of my posts through just texting my assistant and the caption that I want…that’s a huge, significant part of why I feel like I’ve been as healthy as I have been.”

“I’m completely unaware of actually what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy,” the Rare Beauty mogul adds. “And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life.”

“To be honest, I was just, like, ‘This is too much information,’” the mental health advocate continues. “’This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere,’ and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things.”

“I just thought, ‘…I don’t get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life,’” she explains. “And I just snapped, and I was over it.”

As she prepares to turn 30 next year, Selena says not being obsessed with people’s comments has served her well.

“It feels good to finally not care as much as I did. I think of how many years I wasted just caring so much about what people thought, and it was just suffocating,” she tells WWD, adding, “What I love so far about getting older is that I’m starting to just really be happy with who I am, know what I want and know what I don’t want.”

