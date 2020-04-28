Selena Gomez said Billie Eilish's "everything i wanted" made her sob when she first heard it

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf there's one song that punched Selena Gomez in the gut, it would be Billie Eilish's "everything i wanted."

In a Monday interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer chatted about the songs she's been putting on blast during quarantine. While her playlist includes party music that makes "me feel like I'm a kid again," Gomez opened up about Eilish's latest single and how it knocked the wind out of her.

When the 27-year-old listened to "everything i wanted" for the first time, it elicited a powerful reaction. "I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, damn, that's so true,'" She revealed. "There's so many moments where I was just like, 'Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There's moments in your life that’s like 'is this it?'"

As it turns out, that song made Selena an instant fan, who continued to gush about Eilish, "She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist."

On the topic of powerful lyrics, she also shouted out her best friend Taylor Swift, calling her "one of the greatest songwriters." Gomez said her opinion wasn't biased just because they're friends and framed her unwavering praise around Swift's latest single "Lover."

"There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music," she commended.

As for who else she's jamming out to while in self isolation, she revealed that her playlist is full of Rihanna --her favorite artist. "I have a whole book in there dedicated to Rihanna in my living room," she admitted, calling Rih's music "gold."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.