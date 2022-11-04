Selena Gomez reveals why she may never be able to get pregnant: “That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life”

Courtesy AppleTV+

Selena Gomez‘s new AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, shows in unflinching detail the star’s health struggles, both mental and physical, over the past few years. But now she tells Rolling Stone about an unexpected consequence of trying to get her mind and her body under control.

Selena tells Rolling Stone the two drugs she needs to take for her bipolar disorder are likely to make it impossible for her to get pregnant and carry children herself. “That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” Selena says of not being able to have children in the traditional way.

But despite that, she says, “However I’m meant to have [children], I will.”

Selena also tells Rolling Stone that the kidney she received during her 2017 transplant may end up failing in 30 years, and adds, “Which is fine. I might be like, ‘Peace out,’ anyway.”

Oddly, Selena says she’s nicknamed the transplanted kidney “Fred,” after Portlandia star Fred Armisen. She notes, “I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.’”

Finally, Selena reveals to Rolling Stone that a 30th birthday party she threw herself over the summer was a bit more than just a party: “I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding,” she notes. She wore a pink Versace gown, and there was a Barney cake, strippers provided by Cara Delevingne and a guest list that included Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

“I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical,” Selena says of the bash.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.