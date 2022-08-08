Selena Gomez reveals she would choose motherhood over acting career

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez is thinking about her future and where she’d like to be. While she is a decorated actress and singer, the “Lose You to Love Me” artist hints she’ll give it all up to start a family.

Speaking on TaTaTu’s Giving Back Generation podcast with friend Ashley Cook, Selena said, “I hope to be married and to be a mom.”

Selena said she is “incredibly lucky” to have the career she built for herself but admitted, “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this.” The Emmy-nominated producer estimates that, once she hits that stage in her life, she will “probably … devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

Selena credits her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, for showing her that she’d be a great parent.

Saying her sister “puts things in perspective” for her, Selena continued, “I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I’m not.”

Selena sweetly added, “It’s so rewarding to just see that life was so simple at one point. I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place star dedicated a portion of the discussion to describing how having close friends is good for one’s development. Saying she has three best friends, Selena noted, “What is so important to your mental health and being able to communicate with people is finding people that are like-minded.”

Selena stressed it is important to befriend people who will be “honest and be there” during times of great need.

She added, “You are who you surround yourself with and you want to be proud of that.”

