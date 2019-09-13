Selena Gomez reveals she had a huge crush on Cole Sprouse

ABC Image Group LA

ABC Image Group LASelena Gomez gave fans a lot to talk about in her most recent #ThrowbackThursday Instagram post. The singer revealed that when she was a pre-teen, she was caught in a love triangle with Cole Sprouse and a boy named Juan.

"Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11," Gomez cheekily captions in the video, which shows off writing on a wall from her childhood home.

One handwritten message on the wall reads, "Selena + Cole Sprouse forever."

This hilarious find is all the more delicious because Cole's brother, Dylan Sprouse, was actually Gomez's first kiss. Gomez appeared on an episode of Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2006, where he and Selena performed a scene from the Shakespeare comedy A Midsummer's Night Dream. Gomez confirmed the on-screen kiss the two shared was her first.

As for who Juan is? The world may never know -- it's possible even Gomez doesn't remember who her 11-year-old heart pined after.

Selena, now 27, is rumored to be happily enjoying the single life.

