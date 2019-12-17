Selena Gomez reveals how to get a date with her: "I love genuine…I don't like arrogant"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhat does it take to date Selena Gomez? During an interview with U.K.’s Capital FM, the singer laid out what a guy has to do to get her attention.

Prompted by a question from previous Capital FM guest Jason Derulo, who asked for advice on how a guy should approach a girl like her, Selena began, "I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable -- if they're someone maybe I know [through] someone I know."

She continued to run down the qualities she looks for in a first meeting.

"I love genuine, you know?" she said. "I feel lik,e in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool."

"I love funny," she added. "I don't like arrogant. I don't like...show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down-to-earth and cool."

Selena explained that for her, the ideal approach is one that feels “natural” and “organic.”

“And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not...my name,” she noted. “So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way."

It's unclear Jason's question was his subtle way of asking her out, but Selena seems to be enjoying the single life these days. Her last high-profile relationship was her rekindled romance Justin Bieber in 2017, before they split and he went on to marry Hailey Baldwin.

Selena's new album, Rare, comes out January 10.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.