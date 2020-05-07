Selena Gomez reveals how she's staying calm in quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASelena Gomez is feeling the stress of quarantine just like the rest of us, but she has some tips for staying calm.

In a new interview with Puma, the singer reveals she’s currently quarantining with her grandparents and a couple of friends at her home in Los Angeles.

"Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time," she says. "For that reason, I think it’s important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming.”

Selena notes that “reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm,” as well as re-watching things from when she was younger for that comforting feeling of nostalgia, painting with watercolors, and trying out new recipes.

As previously reported, Selena will be debuting a cooking show on HBO Max this summer, which she’s been filming while in quarantine. She’s also continuing to work on new music from home.

"Before the stay at home ordinance, I was working in the studio,” she tells Puma. “I didn’t want to lose that feeling of inspiration, so I am constantly writing ideas and lyrics down for songs in my journals."

