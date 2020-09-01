Selena Gomez reveals how her young fans' insecurities inspired her to create Rare Beauty

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez‘s makeup line, Rare Beauty, finally comes out Thursday and the singer cannot wait to share her vision with the world.

Still, that didn’t stop her from offering a sneak peek inside her new business venture and what inspired her to take on the beauty industry.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, Gomez revealed that she created Rare Beauty to promote a message that she feels the makeup industry needs: Beauty isn’t skin deep.

“I didn’t want to be just a celebrity attaching her name to something, because that’s definitely not my style. I would feel very disingenuous,” the 28-year-old mogul explained, according to E! News. “The whole reason why I wanted to create Rare was to kind of challenge the beauty space.”

Gomez credits her fans for opening her eyes about how certain beauty standards can be harmful and damage self esteem.

“When I would talk to fans, I was just flabbergasted that these young girls think they need to feel and be a certain way,” She noted. “I’m not afraid to say it, it sometimes makes me uncomfortable because they’re so young and they’re worried about all these things.”

“I think that’s when I started realizing that it’s about how you feel inside,” the Hotel Transylvania star expressed. “I wanted to break that mold just a bit.”

The “Same Old Love” singer said that she wants Rare Beauty to “be a home for everyone,” which is why “the line is completely inclusive, it’s diverse.”

“It’s also something that’s easy for you to use and for you to feel beautiful in,” attested Gomez. “I wanted this to feel like a community, where people talk about that and where they knew they were always welcome.”

Rare Beauty launches exclusively at Sephora September 3 at midnight EST.

By Megan Stone

