Selena Gomez reveals how her struggles with self-doubt inspired her makeup line and new album

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez admits that it took a lot of strength to be where she is in life because her greatest obstacle was her self-doubt.

Speaking Saturday as the keynote speaker of the all-virtual Teen Vogue Summit, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer credits her battle with insecurity as the inspiration behind her Rare Beauty Line and her newest studio album, Rare.

“The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else,” said Gomez, revealing that she also wanted to incorporate that theme into her new beauty brand.

Gomez added that, by opening up about her vulnerabilities and insecurities, she hopes to inspire fans to do the same.

“I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. So that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did,” the 28-year-old stressed, adding that the reason she’s talking now is because “I didn’t want just to stay in this place of confusion.”

Gomez added that she is proud of how she has defined her career over the past few years, sharing, “My journey personally has been all about my timing; when I felt like it was working, that’s when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions [was] great.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum added that, on top of normalizing therapy and encouraging women to support other women, she laid out her ambitions for the future.

“I would love to see men championing women more,” Gomez expressed. “I’m believing that this place of all these women just supporting each other is great, but we also need some support from men.”