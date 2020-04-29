Selena Gomez remakes her "Boyfriend" video using dolls

ABC/Image Group LA

Selena Gomez may have found her new calling -- in stop-motion animation.

The singer directed a new video for her song, “Boyfriend,” which is a shot-for-shot remake of her original music video using dolls instead of real people.

The impressively detailed visual features a Barbie version of Selena as she goes on a series of dates with Ken doll suitors and uses a magic potion to turn them all into frogs.

“Boyfriend” is featured on the deluxe version of Selena’s latest album, Rare. She described the song as a "lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

