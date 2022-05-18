Selena Gomez releases second season trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building﻿’

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez finally dropped the hotly anticipated trailer for the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

“June 28th!! Can’t wait for y’all to see @onlymurdershulu Season 2,” she teased in the caption. The season picks up right where season 1 left off, with her character, Mabel, Steve Martin‘s Charles and Martin Short‘s Oliver all accused of murdering Bunny, the building’s much reviled lead board member.

The trailer opens with ﻿Michael Rapaport‘s Detective Kreps — a new character this season — asking the trio, “You have no idea how much trouble you’re in, do you?”

The three then face the press as they exit the police building, with everyone experiencing a different kind of emotion with having their photos taken: Mabel is shocked, Charles is angry and Oliver is ecstatic.

Another scene shows the sleuths walking into what appears to be a memorial service for Bunny, with one resident deadpanning, “Oh, goodie, the murderers are here.” That, of course, leads to Martin’s Charles declaring, “We were framed,” as Short’s Oliver assures, “It’ll all be on the podcast.”

Other flashes shows the three breaking into apartments, discovering hidden passageways, mapping out how their new podcast series will be conducted and being sent evidence of Bunny’s murder — but not knowing who is behind the mysterious deliveries. That leads them to theorize either “someone’s toying with us” or someone is trying to make it appear they actually committed Bunny’s murder.

New faces this season also include Cara Delevingne and Amy Shumer, who both feature in the new trailer.

Gomez serves as executive producer of the Hulu series. Catch Only Murders in the Building when it returns to the streamer on June 28.

