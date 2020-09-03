Selena Gomez releases Rare Beauty: "I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are"

PRNewsfoto/Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez‘s new beauty line, Rare Beauty, is finally here. The all-inclusive and cruelty-free makeup products can be purchased now exclusively at Sephora and the Rare Beauty website.

Thursday marked the first wave of releases, from liquid blush, eyeliner, to lip cream and more, which Selena formulated to ensure “a little goes a long way.”

“This is just the beginning!!!,” she teased on Thursday.

In the weeks leading up to the big release, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer spoke about why she decided to involve herself in the makeup industry, saying that she wants to help everyone realize — and be proud of — their natural beauty.

“These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all,” she says in a statement. “Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

Overall, Rare Beauty was created with the pure intent to “celebrate what makes each of us rare.”

The entertainer previously revealed that her young fans inspired her makeup line, wanting to help combat their insecurities about their appearance.

“When I would talk to fans, I was just flabbergasted that these young girls think they need to feel and be a certain way,” she said via a virtual press conference on Monday. “I’m not afraid to say it, it sometimes makes me uncomfortable because they’re so young and they’re worried about all these things.”

Selena is also her line to raise mental health awareness, vowing that one percent of all sales will benefit the Rare Impact Fund — which aims to increase access to mental health resources.

By Megan Stone

