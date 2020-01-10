Selena Gomez releases magical music video for "Rare"

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsSelena Gomez not only released her new album Rare today, she also released the whimsical music video for the empowering title track.

In the clip, from directing duo BRTHR, we see Selena in a magical forest filled with rainbows, bubbles, and glitter. The song is about finding your power and realizing your worth, with Selena singing about realizing she deserves more than her unappreciative partner is giving her.

“You don’t care/Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?” she sings.

As previously reproted, in a Spotify video feature called “Rare Stories,” Selena explained her inspiration behind the song and why she made it the title of her album.

"I just felt like [the word 'Rare'] was me, if that makes sense," she said. "Obviously, I've had a lot of self-esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence...and so [the song] 'Rare' made me feel incredible."

Rare, Selena's first album since 2015's Revival, also features her previous two singles, “Lose You to Love Me” – which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- and “Look at Her Now.”

